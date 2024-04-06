DGP, GOC 16 Corps Reviews Security Scenario In Poonch

J&K’s Top Cop Also Visits Some Forward Posts Along LoC

Jammu: The Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Crops Lt. Gen. Navin Sachdeva visited Poonch to review security scenario of the border district on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, the top officers co-chaired a joint security review meeting which was attended by ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, Div Com Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, GOC Romeo Force Major General Manish Gupta and GOC 25 Div Major General Gourav Rishi, DIG RP Range, Tejinder Singh, DC Poonch, Yasin Choudhary, ASP Poonch, Mushim Ahmed and senior officers from intelligence agencies.

“During the review meeting the officers took stock of the security situation at Poonch,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “ Deliberations were focused on strategizing plans for smooth and synergized operations and maintaining peace and security in the region, in view of the upcoming events.”

Threadbare deliberations were made to bust OGW modules, arrest of OGWs and speeding up the anti-militancy operations besides strengthening of anti-infiltration grid and synergy among the security forces, he said.

“Special stress was also laid on for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections 2024”.

DGP, J&K, along with other senior officers also visited some forward areas on LOC, he said.

Later, the DGP chaired a meeting in DPO Poonch where a detailed presentation was given by ASP Poonch, Mushim Ahmed on the present security scenario, law and order, and the election preparedness.

“All forces and agencies decided that since Rajouri-Poonch people in general have been always against terrorism, the few hardcore OGWs who are giving shelter and other assistance to terrorists should also be identified and strict action taken against them especially attaching and confiscating their property,” he said, adding, “It was also decided that all these involved in narcotics should be identified and no one including the black-sheep within police, forces, agencies and other government departments be spared and stringent action especially confiscation of property proceedings be completed within the next one to two months.”

The meeting besides ADGP Jammu, & Div Com Jammu was attended by senior Army, CRPF officers and the GOs of District Police Poonch.

