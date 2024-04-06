BJP India’s preferred party, people will elect it again: PM Modi on its foundation day

NEW DELHI: On the 44th foundation day of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it has become India’s preferred party and expressed confidence that people will elect it for another term at the Centre, allowing it to build on the “ground covered in the last decade”.

Greeting members of the BJP, he said the youth of India see it as the party which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century.

Modi asserted the BJP has freed India from the culture of corruption, cronyism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics, which was the “hallmark” of those who ruled the nation for the longest time.

