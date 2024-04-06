2 Fugitives, Evading Arrest for Over 3 Decades, Arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla on Saturday said to have arrested two fugitives, evading arrest for over three decades. “Continuing its crackdown against absconders, Police in Baramulla have arrested two absconders who were evading their arrests from three decades,” reads a statement.“A Police Party of Police Station Tangmarg arrested one absconder namely Nazir Ahmad Ahanger son of Ali Mohammad resident of Wahipora Tangmarg involved in case FIR No. 58/1989 of PS Tangmarg,” reads the statement. “Similarly, Police Party of Police Station Baramulla arrested one absconder namely Mohammad Ashraf Laya son of Gh Rasool resident of Jamia Mohalla Baramulla involved in case FIR No. 99/1999 of PS Baramullla.”“Warrant of arrest was issued by the Hon’ble Court of Baramulla & Sub Judge JMIC Tangmarg against them respectively. They were evading their arrests since 1989 &1999 respectively. Both were produced before the Hon’ble Court of Baramulla & JMIC Tangmarg,” reads the statement.“Police is implementing rigorous measures to ensure that all individuals who are absconding their arrests are apprehended and held accountable for their criminal actions. this dedication to combating crime will remain steadfast,” reads the statement further.
