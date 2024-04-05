RBI retains 7 pc growth forecast for FY25

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Friday retained GDP growth forecast of 7 per cent for 2024-25 financial year, lower than the 7.6 per cent expansion estimated for FY24.In its February monetary policy, the RBI had projected the GDP growth rate of 7 per cent for the financial year beginning April 1.Announcing the current fiscal’s first bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the rural demand is gathering pace, and sustained growth in manufacturing sector should boost private investment.
