Bandipora-Gurez road closed for traffic amid inclement weather

Srinagar: In the wake of of fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass, authorities in Bandipora district Saturday ordered closure of the 84-km-long Gurez road.”In view of forecast for Rain/snowfall and as a precautionary measure movement on Gurez Bandipora road shall remain suspended till further orders,” the SDM Gurez said in a statement.Reports said that Razdan Pass received fresh snowfall late last night. The road was also closed last week several times due to inclement weather and slippery conditions—

