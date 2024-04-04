People will vote for BJP if Article 370 abrogation made them happy, says NC’s Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said people should vote for the BJP if they are happy with the abrogation of Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

“People should decide and send a message to Delhi. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir are satisfied with the August 5, 2019, decision, then they should not vote for the National Conference,” the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said at a party programme.

“But if they are unhappy with the abrogation of Article 370, then they should come out and vote for the candidates of the National Conference,” he added.

