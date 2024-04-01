Nukkad Natak on ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat’ organised in Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: Police in Ganderbal on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS, under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS, organised Nukkad Natak on the theme “Nasha Mukht Bharat/Drug Free Society” at Wangath Kangan, Under Civic Action Programme of J&K Police.
The event was attended by PRIs, respectable Citizens, Students & the general public. The famous Artist Rayees Wathoora of Tulkul Arts and Media Collective & Musicians displayed Nukad Nataks, cultural skits & Drama Shows, in which a concrete message was given to the participants to refrain from drugs and lead healthy lives.
Speaking at the event, SDPO Kangan and SHO Kangan stated that the cooperation of the people is very pivotal to eradicating the severe menace of drugs from society. He added drug addiction is a social crime and stressed upon the participants to share all information related to drug peddling in their respective areas with concerned police units so that J&K Police can act strictly against them.
At the end of the event, trophies and cash rewards among the artists were distributed for showcasing their talents, giving the message, “Say no to Drugs & Yes to Life.” Finally, a vote of thanks was presented by SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS and wished all the participants drug-free and healthy lives.
SRINAGAR: Police in Ganderbal on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS, under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS, organised Nukkad Natak on the theme “Nasha Mukht Bharat/Drug Free Society” at Wangath Kangan, Under Civic Action Programme of J&K Police.