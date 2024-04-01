Five drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Handwara; contraband substances recovered

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested five drug peddlers in Baramulla and Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Khanpora Baramulla, intercepted 02 persons identified as Azad Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Hassan resident of Naidkhai & Aqib Ahmad Gojree son of Mohd Ayoub resident of Bagh e Islam Baramulla. During the search, 140 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Baramulla where they remain in custody, police said in a statement.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Bimyar Boniyar, intercepted a person who was riding a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05C-3436. During the search, 40 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mudasir Rashid Wani son of Abdul Rashid resident of Gantamulla. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Boniyar where he remains in custody. The motorcycle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Meanwhile in Handwara, a police party of Police Station Vilgam headed by SHO PS Vilgam at a checkpoint established at Champora Crossing, intercepted 02 persons. During the search, 90 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Shah son of Saif Din Shah and Mohd Afzal Shah son of Abdul Gaffar Shah, both Residents of Gund Momin Vilgam. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Vilgam where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated, police said, adding, “We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs from society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.”

