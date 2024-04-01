Elections are being rigged before their conduct: Mehbooba

Says Country Going Through Tumultuous Circumstances

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that the country is going through tumultuous circumstances and “It is first time in the history of India when elections are being rigged before conduct of polls”.

Mehbooba was speaking to a huge gathering of political leaders and activists at Ramlila Maidan New Delhi where INDIA bloc has organized a show-off rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“India is going through a tumultuous phase. The opponents from political class are being sent to lock-ups without providing them a free and fair trial. They are being victimized. I’m not talking about Sidiq Kapan, Mohammad Zubair, rather I’m talking of your elected representatives who have been elected by you through your precious vote. It is very sad how they are being falsely implicated into corruption cases and detained without any trial,” Mehbooba Mufti as per Kashmir News Service (KNS) said.

She said the ongoing turbulent situation the country is going through is not new for people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We have witnessed the same situation in J&K from last five years. Thousands of J&K youth are languishing in jails. I, Omar Abdullah and Dr. Farooq Abdullah – the three former chief ministers of J&K – were detained arbitrarily. The nation was told afterwards our detention was in the interest of national security,” she held.

The former chief minister while hitting hard to BJP said those who violate Constitution of the country cannot be termed as patriotic rather they are real anti-nationals.

“Today Jammu & Kashmir has been turned into a testing laboratory. Waters are being tested there and then plans are being executed across the country. First they detained political leaders of J&K and gradually they extended it to parts of the country,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that the honesty of AAP’s Kejriwal landed him into the jail. “If Kejriwal Ji will join BJP then he will be absolved from corruption charges by the present dispensation. He has made schools for poor children where doctors, engineers, teachers, lawyers will emerge in future. He provided free electricity and bus service to the poor. This is his crime he committed,” Mehbooba said.

She said BJP has no issue with pariwarwad (dynasts) but they have only problem with Gandhi-Nehru family who has rendered numerous sacrifices for the country and safeguarded the Constitution with their blood.

The former J&K Chief Minister while addressing the gathering said our aim is to save Constitution of the country which provides you voting right to elect your representative. “We are not here to save opposition, but Constitution of the country which gives you right to vote and elect your representative. But unfortunately it is first time in the history of India that the present dispensation is rigging elections before the conduct of polls by arresting opposition political leaders, muzzling dissent, employing ED like agencies etc”, she said.

Mehbooba appealed to crowd to make people of the country understand about the iniquitous plans of present dispensation so that Constitution of the country is saved. “I appeal to all of you that the INDIA alliance has no TV, Newspaper, Facebook, and YouTube etc. You people are our media, so reach out to people of the country and make them understand that present dispensation is arresting those who try to safeguard Constitution of the country,” Mehbooba added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print