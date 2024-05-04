Army Vehicle Rolls Down In Verinag Anantnag; 1 Dead, 9 Injured

Srinagar: An army man has died and nine other personnel were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in rolled down into a gorge in the Verinag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. An official said that the army vehicle of 19 RR, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Batagund Verinag. “So far one army man is confirmed to have died while nine others have different bodily injuries,” the official said, adding, “All the injured army men have been taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.”More details awaited. GNS
