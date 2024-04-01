Authorities carry out market checking in Hajin

BANDIPORA: Authorities on Monday inspected the market in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district to uphold quality standards and regulate prices. Fines were imposed on shopkeepers found violating regulations.
Naib Tehsildar Hajin, Sheikh Jawhira, accompanied by officers from various departments including the Municipal Committee, Sanitary Inspector Hilal Ahmad Reshi, Tehsil Supply Officer Hajin Mohammad Sultan, and representatives from Food Supply, Revenue, Food Safety, Police, and the Metrology Department, led the market checking in Hajin today.
During the drive, the teams inspected various establishments, including vegetable and fruit sellers, meat and chicken shops, grocery stores, bakeries, and other vendors. Fines were imposed on shopkeepers found violating regulations.
Naib Tehsildar Hajin, Sheikh Jawhira said such drives would continue to ensure the quality of commodities. She urged traders not to violate the rules and to display rate lists at their respective trade centres.
