ADGP Calls For ‘Pre-Emptive’ Measures For Smooth Polls

Srinagar: As the upcoming elections draw near, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law & Order J&K, who is also State Police Nodal officer (SPNO) for parliament election 2024, called for pre-emptive measures to mitigate any risks that may arise during the electoral process.

He chaired a crucial high-level meeting on Thursday at Police Control Room (PCR) to assess and enhance the preparedness for the electoral process. The meeting focused on various aspects crucial for ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said the meeting was virtually attended by ADGP Jammu alongwith the IG CRPF Jammu & other senior officers of BSF/CRPF/SSB and physically attended by IG CRPF SOS Shri Ajay Yadav, IG BSF Shri Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF KOS Shri G Verma, IGP Kashmir Zone Shri V k Birdi, DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG SKR Anantnag, DIG SSB Kashmir, DIG CRPF North Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, Staff Officer to IGP Kashmir and other officers.

“Key discussions during the meeting revolved around bolstering security arrangements, particularly emphasizing on-site security measures and conduction of smooth polls. Plans for preparing safe routes for the movement of electoral personnel and facilitating the security personnel deployed for election duties were meticulously deliberated upon to ensure their safety and efficiency throughout the electoral process,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, the meeting emphasized the paramount importance of securing the strong room where the ballots will be stored, highlighting the need for robust measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“Special measures for critical polling locations were identified and strategies were devised to ensure heightened security measures at these key sites to deal any potential threats and maintain the sanctity of the electoral process,” he said.

IGP Kashmir briefed the chair about the existing security plans, following which ADGP L&O underscored the need to revisit and reinforce the security arrangements. Special attention was given to the deployment of manpower in a calculated manner, ensuring strategic positioning to effectively monitor and respond to any potential threats or vulnerabilities.

ADGP L&O stressed the commitment of the law enforcement agencies to uphold the principles of democracy by ensuring a secure and fair electoral environment for all stakeholders involved.

The meeting concluded with a directive to continuously monitor and assess the evolving security situation, with a focus on pre-emptive measures to mitigate any risks that may arise during the electoral process.

