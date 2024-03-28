IUST organises two-day skill dev workshop

AWANTIPORA: The Directorate of Physical Education and Sports at IUST, in collaboration with CIED IUST Foundation, kickstarted a two-day Skill Development Workshop on Field Archery from March 27-29, 2024. This event was part of a series of programs covering various aspects aimed at realizing the goal of Viksit Bharat, focusing on the significance of sports and the priority of nurturing champions to bring glory to the nation.
Congratulating the organizers, the Vice Chancellor of IUST, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo highlighted that youth are the powerhouse of energy and essential stakeholders in the development process. He highlighted that their proper training in constitutional values, commitment to excellence, and societal concerns will herald a new dawn of prosperity.
Dr. Waseem Bari, Registrar, underscored the importance of sportsmanship, discipline, and perseverance in academics and extracurricular activities.
The training aimed to promote physical activity, precision, and teamwork through archery.Seasoned archery professionals led the workshop, providing both beginners and seasoned archers with an opportunity to refine their techniques.Participants enjoyed hands-on coaching sessions, interactive demonstrations, and friendly competitions, creating an engaging and immersive learning environment.
Mr. Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer, and Dr. Parvez Ahmad Mir, Director of CIED graced the event with their presence. Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports, IUST Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather highlighted that the purpose of such programs is to help youth explore new opportunities and impart life skills such as focus, resilience, and leadership.
AWANTIPORA: The Directorate of Physical Education and Sports at IUST, in collaboration with CIED IUST Foundation, kickstarted a two-day Skill Development Workshop on Field Archery from March 27-29, 2024. This event was part of a series of programs covering various aspects aimed at realizing the goal of Viksit Bharat, focusing on the significance of sports and the priority of nurturing champions to bring glory to the nation.