‘Small Intensity Explosion-like Sound Heard Near Poonch Hospital’

Srinagar: A small intensity explosion-like sound was heard near a hospital in Poonch, an official said.The official said that necessary investigation into the matter has been set into motion to ascertain the exact nature of the material, which apparently looks like a hand-made crude substance,” the official said.”There was no injury to anyone or damage to property caused in the incident,” the official added. More details are awaited.
