Over 100 Designated Docs To Issue Health Certificates To Yatris

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir administration has designated over 100 doctors, who will issue health certificates to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath yatra likely to start from June 29.

Official sources said that as many as 112 doctors have been designated to issue Compulsory Health Certificates from health centers across the Jammu region.

Notably, advance registration along with a health certificate is mandatory for the pilgrims for the pilgrimage.

Official sources stated that preparations for the annual yatra have already commenced as health certificates are being arranged in ten districts of Jammu division.

“As the exact date for the start of the yatra is yet to be announced officially but as per reports, it is likely to begin from June 29,” they added.

Sources said that the health certificates will be issued from March 15 onwards and will be considered as valid passenger registration.

“The Directorate Health Jammu has submitted the details of nominated doctors to the administration,” they added and said that the Kathua and Jammu districts boast the highest number of designated health centers, including associated hospitals, community health centers (CHC), and district hospitals.

As per sources, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board also recently chaired a meeting here at Raj Bhawan and discussed the arrangements and preparations for the yatra.

The 52-day long pilgrimage concludes on August 19 on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

“After the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Polls, the administration will get busy with Shri Amarnath preparations, likely starting from June 29 and conclude on August 19,” sources added.

They said that the registration for the Yatra is expected to begin later next month in branches of various banks, adding, “as soon as the official announcement of the Yatra is made, preparations thereafter will be done on war footing.”

In 2023, around 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited Shri Amarnath Cave.

