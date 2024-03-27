JCB driver dies under landslide

Srinagar: A JCB driver lost his life after coming under a rubble of landslide in Khonmoh area of Srinagar district on Monday late night.
Reports reaching said that in between TCI and Khyber factory Khonmoh, one JCB with driver got underneath the rubble of landslide.
They said that soon after the incident rescue operation was started and after the hectic efforts the body of JCB driver was retrieved who has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.