ED moves HC for cancellation of Lal Singh’s bail

JAMMU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the High Court for cancellation of bail of former Minister and now Congress candidate from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat Choudhary Lal Singh.The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Lal Singh last year. After spending some days in ED custody and jail, Lal Singh was bailed out by the court.The ED has moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail of Lal Singh.However, the ED plea is yet to be taken up by the High Court.The ED has booked Lal Singh in money laundering case while the CBI had earlier registered a case against him in land case pertaining to RB Educational Trust at Kathua.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post