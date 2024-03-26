Pulwama Man Booked for Extortion: Police

Srinagar: A man in Pulwama has been booked for extorting money from public through criminal intimidation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Today Police station Rajpora received information through reliable sources that some persons in the jurisdiction of police station are extorting money from the general public by deceitful means through criminal intimidation,” reads a media statement.

“In this regard case FIR no 22/2024 u/s 384, 506, 420 was registered and investigation set into motion. During the course of investigation one person namely Andleeb Ahmad Mir son of Ab Rasheed Mir resident of Rajpora has been arrested and two toy pistols used for the crime have been recovered from his possession,” the statement reads.

“Further investigation of the case is going on,” the statement reads.

“It is appealed to the general public that such miscreants who are using unjust terror to do extortions and create a panic atmosphere should be immediately identified and information be shared with the police,” added the statement.

