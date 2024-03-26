MeT Predicts Wet Spell From March 27 As Night Temp Rises At Most Places in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast “widespread” light to moderate rain/snow/thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir from March 27 and 28.In a statement, Meteorological Department Office here forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of very light rain and thunderstorms at one or two places during the next 24 hours.On March 29, the MeT said, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places.From March 30-31, the office said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places.Meanwhile, night temperature recorded an increase at most places barring Srinagar and Kupwara, a MeT official said .He said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.4°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 4.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.7°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.6°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of 3.3°C against 3.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.8°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 16.6°C and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 9.2°C, Batote 10.6°C and Bhaderwah 8.0°C, he said. .

