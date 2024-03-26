2 booked under PSA over anti-national activities in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Two persons have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) over anti—national activities in Bandipora district, police said on Tuesday. An official said that two persons were booked under PSA and lodged in central jail Kot Bhalwal. The duo has been identified as Danish Parvaiz son of Parvaiz Ahmad Malla and Abrar Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani—both residents of Sumlar—(KNO)

