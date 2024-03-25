Plantation drive held at GDC Sumbal

BANDIPORA: The Eco Club/Green Club, in collaboration with the NSS Unit and the Department of Botany at GDC Sumbal, organized a ‘Plantation Drive’ to commemorate World Forestry Day on Saturday within the college premises. The initiative saw participation from both students and staff members of the college.
Dr. Fahima, Head of the Botany Department, commenced the event by enlightening the audience about the significance of tree plantation. Following this, a variety of plant species were diligently planted across the college campus.
The event culminated with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Shazia, the Convener of the Eco Club. She extended heartfelt appreciation to the Principal for her unwavering support, which played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the event.
