Ladakh is India’s capital of valour, bravery: Rajnath Singh

LEH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday commended the soldiers for their determination, valour and sacrifices in protecting the motherland during a Holi celebrations in Ladakh.

Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of Holi with soldiers in Leh on Sunday. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

Addressing the soldiers, Rajnath Singh commended their valour, determination and sacrifice as they served in harsh terrain and inclement weather conditions to protect the motherland.

“The positive commitment of the soldiers posted in high altitudes is much stronger than minus temperatures”, he said.

He termed Ladakh as India’s capital of valour and bravery, just as Delhi is the national capital, Mumbai is the financial capital and Bengaluru is the technology capital.

“The entire country feels safe as our brave soldiers are protecting the borders. We are progressing and leading a happy life as our vigilant soldiers stand ready at the borders” he said.

The Defence Minister said every citizen is proud of the Armed Forces as they live far away from their families so that we celebrate Holi and other festivals with our families peacefully.

“The nation will forever be indebted to our soldiers, and their courage and sacrifices will keep inspiring the future generations,” Rajnath Singh said.

He asserted that he decided to celebrate Holi with the soldiers a day before, as he believes that the festivals should first be celebrated by and with the protectors of the country.

He urged the Chiefs of the three Services to establish a new tradition of beginning the celebrations of the festivals with the soldiers a day before.

“Such celebrations with soldiers on the snowy peaks of Kargil, in the scorching plains of Rajasthan and in the submarines located in the deep seas should become an integral part of our culture,” he said.

On the occasion, Rajnath also laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Leh as a mark of solemn tribute to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Later, the union minister spoke with the soldiers posted in the world’s highest battlefield Siachen over phone and extended the Holi greetings.

He told them that he will soon visit Siachen and interact with them.

Rajnath was scheduled to visit Siachen to celebrate Holi with the troops there. However, due to adverse weather conditions, there was a change in the programme and he celebrated the festival of colours with the soldiers in Leh. (AGENCIES)

