House, 2 structures damaged in fire mishap in Sopore locality

Sopore: A residential house and two structures were damaged in a fire incident in Harwan locality of Sopore’s Bomai on Monday, officials said. An official said that massive fire engulfed two structures and a residential house in Harwan area.He said that soon after the incident police and fire tender reached to the spot and fire was contained, however, two structures were damaged and a house was partially damaged. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and cause of fire was being ascertained—KNO
