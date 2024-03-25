Haji Abdul Wahab Sheikh – the reformer remembered for his crusade against exam cheating

Haji Shiekh Abdul Wahab Sahib will always be remembered for his struggle against the exam cheating. He used to say that in a world that values honesty and integrity, exam cheating stands as a betrayal of these fundamental principles.

People come and go, but the heroes are always remembered for their heroic reforms. The ultimate result of all the living beings is death and so is with the Human Beings. Many people just live an ordinary life and pass away and get forgotten as they were never born. But a few engrave their names in such a way that they remain in the people’s minds as immortals and their names are forever preserved in the minds of people. They leave a long legacy through accomplishments, achievements, or positive influence on others.

All these great people are remembered for their heroic reforms in different fields of life but the real heroes are the teachers, the educationists who engrave their names not only in the minds of their students but have a significant impact on the whole society also. The great teachers not only teach the syllabus but also build the society in such a way that everyone in a society works for the eradication of evils and illiteracy in society. The great teachers are remembered not only for their teaching skills but for their great educational abilities, brilliant administrative skills and their heroic reforms.

Nations can make progress by leaps and bounds if its teachers are sturdy in spirit and action. In common parlance, we call our school and university teachers as teachers. But a teacher in the real sense may be identified in all walks of life. A real teacher’s dedication and motivation are hard to crack and beyond the monetary gains. Teaching is a noble profession and teachers are noble souls. The valley of Gurez-Tulail has also been blessed with many great and brilliant teachers. One of the most celebrated teachers was Haji Sheikh Abdul Wahab. Wahab Sahib known for his valued administrative skills and brilliant teaching experience left for heavenly abode on Thursday the 21st of March 2024. May Allah Almighty bestow him the highest place in Jannah.

Haji Shiekh Abdul Wahab was one of the greatest teachers of his era. Known for his brilliant teaching skills Wahab Sahib is remembered by his students as their favourite teacher. Wahab Sahib served the Gurez Education Department for more than 30 years as a teacher and administrator. Born in Gurez, Sheikh Abdul Wahab after completing his education joined Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department as a teacher and retired as Higher Secondary School Principal. He worked as Tehsil Education Officer Gurez (TEO) and Principal of different Higher Secondary Schools.

Almost every intellectual in the Gurez and even district Bandipora was very much influenced and inspired by Wahab Sahab’s teaching skills. What all his students remember and were influenced most by Wahab Sahib was his knowledge, discipline and superior teaching abilities. As a dynamic principal, he had all the courage to believe in his convictions and possessed all the qualities of a great leader. The teacher used to command respect through his selfless actions, adoration for all and an attempt to develop the institution as a whole.

Among his teaching and administrative skills, Wahab Sahib was well known for his discipline and integrity. Wahab Sahib made a difference in the valley through the lives he touched and influenced. He taught the students to live life purposefully. And through his own life example, he personified his core message to his students that human beings are remembered not by how much their net worth is, but by the impact they leave behind, the lives they can touch and the change they can drive to make the world a better place.

Haji Shiekh Abdul Wahab Sahib will always be remembered for his struggle against the exam cheating. He used to say that in a world that values honesty and integrity, exam cheating stands as a betrayal of these fundamental principles. Wahab Sahib made a transformative moment during his academic journey. Witnessing the consequences of cheating on both personal growth and the integrity of the education system, he made a firm commitment to stand against this unethical practice. He always advised his students about the importance of academic integrity and the detrimental effects of exam cheating, not only on the individual but also on the educational community as a whole. He used to say that cheating undermines the credibility of academic achievements, devalues hard work, and erodes the trust between students and educators. Still in our schools whenever exams begin Wahab Sahib is remembered for his strict examination policy and discipline. He always used to say that by cheating and forgery, you will only pass the exam but you can’t achieve real success in life by cheating.

Haji Shiekh Abdul Wahab Sahib with unwavering determination, crusaded against exam cheating and had a profound impact on the educational community. His efforts have not only raised awareness about the importance of academic integrity but have also fostered a culture of honesty, fairness, and mutual respect.

Gurez’s educational community and his students will remember Haji Sahib forever as the most honest, disciplined and one of the best teachers of Gurez. Wahab Sahib was also the favourite of the local people of Gurez-Tulail for his pious, simple and religious nature. He was duty-bound and a man of principles. His contribution towards the upliftment of the education sector of Gurez-Tulail shall be remembered forever. Through his inspiring journey, Sheikh Abdul Wahab Sahib serves as a role model for students and educators alike, reminding us that true success lies in the pursuit of knowledge with integrity. Nevertheless, every living being has to taste death, but Wahab Sahib will always remain immortal in the hearts and minds of his students and the Gurez educational community. His name is engraved in the history of Gurez-Tulail Education and will in Sha Allah never get effaced. May Allah Almighty forgive his sins and bestow Wahab Sahib the highest place in Jannah.

The writer is pursuing an MSc in Earth Sciences at IGNOU and can be reached at [email protected]

