Er. Ehtisham opposes ‘unfair’ amendment to J&K Reservation Act, 2004

SRINAGAR: Er. Ehtisham Khan, a prominent social activist and Senior Vice President of The Purpose (NGO), known for his dedication to advocating for students’ rights, has taken a firm stance against the recent amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

“This amendment unfairly favors specific communities over open merit students,” Er Khan said in a statement.

In a compelling move, Khan underscored the urgent need to rectify this injustice and ensure equal opportunities for all.

He said, “The recent amendment to the J&K Reservation Act allocates an astonishing 70% quota for reserved categories, leaving a mere 30% for the general category, despite comprising more than half of the region’s population. This amendment not only contravenes the principles of equality and meritocracy but also defies the landmark ruling of the Supreme Court of India in ‘Indra Sawhney vs Union of India, 1993,’ which mandates that reserved seats/places/positions cannot exceed 50% of available opportunities.”

“It is essential to uphold the values of fairness and equality in our society,” asserts Ehtisham Khan. “The recent amendment undermines the fundamental principles of merit-based selection and discriminates against open merit students who deserve equal consideration for educational and employment opportunities.”

The current situation presents a paradox where the reserved category, comprising 70% of applicants, lays claim to 100% of available positions, leaving open merit students to compete within the limited 30%, Er Ehtisham said, adding that “this disparity is not only unjust but also detrimental to the aspirations of deserving individuals”.

The Purpose appeals to the competent authority to revisit the recent amendment to the J&K Reservation Act, 2004, and ensure that fairness and justice prevail for all students. It is imperative to create an environment where merit is recognized and rewarded, irrespective of one’s background or affiliation, it said.

Khan urged all stakeholders to come together and strive to build a society where every individual has an equal opportunity to excel, unencumbered by unjust biases or systemic barriers.

