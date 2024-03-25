BAPSA secures historic Central Panel seat in JNUSU with Left’s support

New Delhi: The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) clinched a position in the Central Panel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) for the first time in its history.

Priyanshi Arya, BAPSA’s general secretary candidate, emerged victorious in the student union elections by defeating ABVP’s Arjun Anand by 926 votes. Arya polled in 2,887 votes while Anand received 1,961 votes.

The JNUSU results were declared late night on Sunday effecting a clean sweep of the United Left alliance on three seats of the Central Panel with one post of the four-member panel bagged by BAPSA.

