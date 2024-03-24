All of us are mostly evaluated on 3 counts: niyat, mehnat and qabliyat, says DGP

Jammu: Addressing nearly a thousand freshly recruited police officers of the rank of Sub-Inspectors including about 60 probationary DSPs of the prestigious Jammu Kashmir Police Service at Corps Battle School of the Indian Army at Bhalra in Bhaderwah, DGP J&K R.R Swain said, very few get the opportunity to wear the uniform and serve the country and the community. He said it should be an occasion of immense pride and privilege to have been selected from among tens of thousands of aspirants.

No sermonizing but a few sincere thoughts from long experience is what I place before you – to be happy and successful, besides counting on the blessings of the almighty, one has to be a lifelong learner, said DGP Swain. A few years from now, many will find themselves surging ahead of other colleagues only because of their eagerness and striving to learn continuously, more because we live in a truly dynamic world characterized by rapid societal changes affecting the way we live our family lives, interact with neighbourhood, earn and spend, participate in politics and governance – mostly triggered by dramatic and incessant changes in technology, said DGP Swain.

DGP Swain highlighted that all of us are mostly evaluated on three counts: niyat, mehnat and qabliyat. While the first two can be in our control, the last one is partly God-given. However, even this can be changed by a drive and strive to learn and this training school, thanks to the Indian Army, has afforded an opportunity which should be availed to the hilt, said DGP Swain.

Thanking the Commandant of the Corps Battle School Col. Praveen Kumar and his highly committed and experienced instructors, who took around the DGP and gave him snapshots of the training content and state of the art facility and methodology, DGP Swain hoped that this would also be an additional opportunity to raise the synergy among the security and law enforcement arms of ‘mother India’ to a new level. He also appreciated the efforts of officers responsible for coordinating and undertaking police training including Director SKPA Udhampur Shri Garib Dass, DIG Training Ms. Sarah Rizvi, Principal of CTC Lethpora Shri Tanveer Jeelani, Deputy Director SKPA Shri Rajesh Bali for their remarkable proactive effort in supplementing the efforts of the Army by additional logistics and instructors in curating and designing a tailored training programme, first of its kind, that ambitiously aims at transforming the trainees, fresh from colleges, in a short span of six weeks to police officers who can take pride in themselves and in whom the community can pose faith as defenders of the citizens against law breakers and enemies of national security.

DGP Swain who was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Anand Jain was received and seen off by Range DIG Shridhar Patil, district SSP Javaid Mir, CO IRP 5 Bn Gh Jeelani Wani and other local police officers.

