Rains lash plains, upper reaches receive snow

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains while upper reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall, officials said on Friday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar received 9.7mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m.

He said Qazigund received 3.4mm, Pahalgam 16.0mm, Kupwara 9.2mm, Kokernag 2.9mm, Jammu 0.1mm, Banihal 9.0mm, Batote 10mm, Katra 3.4mm and Kathua 2.6mm while Gulmarg recorded 1.5cms snowfall during the time.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.7°C and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 8.7°C and Bhaderwah 8.0°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, weather was likely to improve even as light to moderate rain/Ts may occur over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

From March 23-26, he said, generally dry weather with brief cloudiness is expected.

On March 27, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at few places.

From March 28-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with intermittent light rain and snow at many places. (GNS)

