Mitigating environmental impact: The shift to eco-friendly brick kiln technology in Jammu and Kashmir

Being a native of this beautiful place on earth, not only myself but all the people of Jammu and Kashmir are concerned about the changing environmental scenario. Development without consideration for environmental issues is one of the major reasons for climate change. The effects of climate change are also witnessed in our beautiful valley.

With numerous construction projects, brick kilns exist in large numbers in the Kashmir valley. They cause not only air pollution but also water and soil pollution. Additionally, human suffering is a major consequence of brick kilns. As a resident of Budgam district, I always feel concerned because there are many brick kilns in Budgam that operate in violation of National Green Tribunal regulations and other environmental safety precautions. To express my concern and bring the issue to people’s attention, many articles, including my own, have been written. As part of our genuine efforts, I was scheduled to attend and present a proposal on eco-friendly technologies at the 14th International Conference on Climate Change: Impacts & Responses at The University of British Columbia, Robson Square, in 2022, and the abstract has been published by the American Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics.

When the Apex Court of the country accepted the zigzag technology for brick kilns, I would like to reiterate some words for my readers. Let us see and try to understand the entire issue.

The brick manufacturing industry plays a crucial role in the construction sector, but it also poses significant environmental challenges. The National Green Tribunal has issued guidelines to address these issues and promote sustainable practices in brick manufacturing. These guidelines stress the importance of adopting cleaner technologies and reducing pollution caused by brick kilns. They also emphasize the need for proper waste management and the use of alternative materials to minimize environmental damage. By following these guidelines, brick factories can minimize their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener environment. Additionally, the guidelines encourage brick manufacturers to explore renewable energy sources and implement energy-efficient methods in their production processes. This will not only help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also lower the overall environmental impact of brick manufacturing.

By incorporating fly ash, a by-product of coal combustion, into the brick production process, factories can lower the demand for clay and lessen the pressure on natural resources. Additionally, fly ash-based bricks have been found to have enhanced strength and durability, making them a viable sustainable alternative to traditional clay bricks.

In line with the National Green Tribunal guidelines, brick factories can further explore the use of other industrial by-products or recycled materials in their production processes. These measures not only reduce the environmental footprint of brick manufacturing but also contribute to the circular economy by reusing materials that would otherwise end up as waste.

Furthermore, the guidelines’ focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy sources presents an opportunity for brick factories to invest in solar, wind, or biomass energy. By integrating these renewable sources into their operations, brick manufacturers can not only reduce their reliance on fossil fuels but also contribute to overall reductions in carbon emissions.

Brick factories contribute to environmental pollution in several ways:

Air Pollution: Brick kilns, particularly those using traditional methods like clamp kilns or fixed chimney bull’s trench kilns, emit large quantities of particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants due to incomplete combustion of fuels such as coal, wood, and biomass.

Carbon Emissions: The brick manufacturing process is energy-intensive and generates significant amounts of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

Soil Degradation: The extraction of clay for brick production can lead to soil erosion, loss of fertile topsoil, and disturbance of the local ecology.

Energy Consumption: Traditional brick manufacturing is not very energy efficient, leading to high consumption of fuels and associated environmental impacts.

Water Pollution: The brick-making process can result in the contamination of local water supplies due to the disposal of wastewater and other pollutants.

Waste Generation: The production of bricks can also result in the generation of solid wastes, particularly if quality control is poor, leading to a high percentage of broken or malformed bricks that are discarded.

To mitigate these issues, the industry is being encouraged to adopt more sustainable practices, such as the use of energy-efficient kiln technologies (like zigzag kilns), utilization of waste materials (like fly ash) in brick production, and implementation of better fuel management practices. These efforts are part of wider environmental protection guidelines issued by bodies such as the National Green Tribunal in India to ensure that brick manufacturing has a minimal impact on the environment.

Zigzag technology in brick kilns is mainly aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing air pollution. Here’s how it is beneficial in brick factories:

Enhanced Combustion Efficiency: The zigzag arrangement creates a longer path for the hot air to travel before exiting the kiln. This not only ensures better heat distribution but also enhances combustion efficiency, allowing for a more uniform firing of bricks.

Reduced Emissions: With improved combustion, the emission of particulate matter, sulphur oxides, and other pollutants is significantly reduced. The zigzag pattern facilitates better mixing of air and fuel, resulting in cleaner burning and less smoke.

Energy Savings: Better combustion efficiency also means less fuel consumption for the same amount of production, leading to energy savings and lower operational costs for the brick factories.

Improved Brick Quality: The more uniform heat distribution can lead to bricks with more consistent quality and strength, which is beneficial in the construction industry.

Use of Low-Grade Coal: Zigzag technology can enable the use of lower grades of coal without compromising on the brick quality or increasing pollution levels.

Compliance with Environmental Standards: By adopting zigzag technology, brick factories can meet stricter environmental regulations and potentially avoid penalties or shutdowns imposed for non-compliance.

The implementation of zigzag technology is part of the broader movement towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly industrial practices. Brick factories can thus contribute to nationwide efforts to improve air quality and reduce the environmental impact of construction materials production.

In the valley of Kashmir, which is full of pristine beauty, the district of Budgam has become the hub of brick factories. Currently, there are more than 500 brick factories in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In recent times, the Apex Court of India has approved eco-friendly zigzag technology in brick factories. In a 10-kilometre radius of Non-Attainment Cities of Jammu/Srinagar, brick kilns without Zig-Zag technology shall not be permitted to operate beyond February 2024, whereas in the rest of the areas (other than Non-attainment Cities), the brick kilns will be directed to convert to Zig-Zag Technology by or before February 2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Environment Ministry has already made it mandatory for existing brick kilns to convert to the eco-friendly Zig-Zag technology, which has also been approved by the Apex Court of the country. It is indeed a very welcoming step. With pain, we have to accept that the ‘heaven on earth’ – our Kashmir – is also suffering from climate change, and this year is the worst as we couldn’t witness snow as expected during winter.

It is our moral and social obligation to save our planet so that we can provide a healthy atmosphere and environment to our future generations. Otherwise, we will not be forgiven. Of course, the introduction of zigzag technology in brick factories is just a small step. But let us begin.

The writer is an environmental activist and spokesperson for J&K RTI Foundation. He can be reached at [email protected]

