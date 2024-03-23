J&K police establishes 24*7 election helpline

Srinagar: In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls Jammu and Kashmir police has established helpline to address election related queries. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone police said that the dedicated 24*7 election helpline has been setup at PCR Kashmir. “To address election-related queries and concerns, J&K Police Kashmir Zone establishes a dedicated 24×7 ‘Election helpline’ number 8899868589 at PCR Kashmir,” it said—
