Rains lash plains, some upper reaches receive snowfall

Srinagar: Some upper reaches of Kashmir valley received a fresh snowfall while plains were lashed by light rains on Thursday.

Reports of snowfall were received from the upper reaches of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Srinagar and some other parts of Kashmir valley received light rains resulting in a drop in the day temperature. However night temperature recorded rise in mercury.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.9°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.4°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 8.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.3°C against 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.2°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 18.4°C and it was below normal by 3.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 11.6°C and Bhaderwah 5.0°C, he said.

He said there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places with thunder/lightning & gusty winds over plains of Kashmir and Jammu division till March 22.

On March 23, he said, weather is expected to be generally dry weather and on March 24, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at few places.

From March 25-26, he said, generally dry weather is expected while from March 27-28, weather is generally going to be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow at few places.

