CM Kejriwal withdraws from SC plea against arrest by ED

New Delhi:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal’s counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and said since the remand proceedings before the trial court later in the day will be clashing with the hearing in the top court, he be allowed to withdraw the plea.

“You may go there (before trial court). Just write an e-mail to the registry. We will see,” Justice Khanna told Singhvi.

