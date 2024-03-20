Sinha for strengthen J&K’s educational landscape

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today addressed the inaugural ceremony of ‘Goonj-2024’ a multi-genre mega festival hosted by University of Jammu.

Goonj-2024 has been curated to celebrate vibrant and diverse culture, offers educational institutions to highlight their strengths, promote collaboration and contribute to strengthen the educational landscape in J&K UT.

The Lt Governor congratulated the entire team of University of Jammu for providing a unique platform to the students to express their creativity, showcase their talents and engage in a dynamic learning environment.

He called upon the Universities and the educational institutions to replicate the important initiatives of University of Jammu, such as Design Your Degree, College on Wheels and Goonj program which have become the medium of lifelong learning, new discovery, and a powerful instrument to ignite creativity within.

“In the 21st Century, ideas will be the new wealth of the nations. The role of a University and College Campus will expand further. They will no longer be seen as an academic institution. They will be known as the base to create young minds, who will change the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the University campus should be known for collaboration and inspiring creativity for change makers. In order to make it work efficiently for the benefit of society, we must focus on relevant subjects, research and innovation to contribute in transformation of villages and towns, he added.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor impressed upon the teaching community to reinvent classroom learning and mentor the students to unleash their true potential.

To make educational institutions relevant in the future, teachers should ignite the creativity within the students and make their consciousness pure, simple, easy and independent, the Lt Governor said.

“Education should help the students to develop the consciousness full of courage and it should be future-oriented. The education should inspire the students on adventurous exploration and passion for generating new ideas, new research and innovations,” he added.

The Lt Governor further emphasized on implementing National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit and to connect the young generation with India’s rich culture and ancient knowledge systems.

The Lt Governor visited the photo exhibition of College on Wheels and stalls put up by various educational institutions and departments.

He said the ‘College on Wheels’ initiative helps students to uncover their unique and unmatched personality and achieve the potential that they can be. He further observed that the initiative provides lifetime opportunity to students to learn through experience, focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and creativity.

Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman Higher Education Council J&K, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized that higher education institutions should make sure their activities and initiatives have a positive impact on society.

The Lt Governor also released a souvenir of the Fest and publications related to College on Wheels initiative and project report of the University of Jammu. A documentary about ‘College on Wheels’ was showcased on the occasion.

Earlier, the Lt Governor took salute at an impressive march past by the contingent of students and also paid tributes to General Zorawar Singh.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; Prof. Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Jammu; Heads of various Universities and Educational Institutions, faculty members, senior officials and students in large number were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print