Ramadhan: A Time for Spiritual Connection and Self-Discovery

Ramadan, a month Prophet Muhammad SAW spoke highly of. “There has come to you the blessed month of Ramadan, in which God, the Mighty and Sublime, has enjoined you to fast. In it, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed, and every single devil is chained.”

The true essence and significance of Ramadan, along with our responsibilities as devout Muslims during this sacred time, are often overlooked in today’s practices. This month is a time for us to deepen our connection with Allah and embrace the teachings of our Prophet SAW. Unfortunately, there is a widespread misunderstanding of Ramadan’s true purpose and significance among many of us

As we enter the blessed month of Ramadan, it’s essential to reflect on the teachings of the Quran and the practices of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Quran says, “O’ you who have Faith! Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may guard yourselves (against evil).”

Ramadan serves as a training ground for us, teaching us valuable lessons that we should carry forward into the remaining months of the year. While we may not continue fasting daily, the principles of moderation and self-discipline are crucial. Our Prophet Muhammad (SAW) emphasized eating in moderation, which is a practice we should adopt year-round.

Moreover, the good deeds we focus on during Ramadan, such as speaking the truth, refraining from corruption, avoiding conflicts, and showing kindness through charity, should not be limited to this blessed month. These are fundamental aspects of leading a righteous life as a Muslim, and they should be part of our daily routines throughout the year.

People around the world spend a lot of money on food and other unnecessary things during Ramadan. What was once a sacred period dedicated to spiritual growth, self-reflection, and acts of charity has, in many instances, transformed into a time characterized by excessive spending and material indulgence. Across various cultures and regions, people are increasingly allocating significant financial resources towards extravagant iftar and suhoor meals, often overshadowing the core essence of Ramadan.

The rise of social media has played a pivotal role in shaping Ramadan observance, with platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, amplifying the culture of extravagance. People feel compelled to showcase their iftar preparations, often going to great lengths to create visually stunning and elaborate meals. This pressure to present a certain image not only adds financial strain but also detracts from the true essence of Ramadan.

It’s crucial to reflect on the underlying values of Ramadan and realign our priorities. Rather than succumbing to materialistic displays and societal pressures, we should strive to reconnect with the core principles of this sacred month. This includes fostering empathy towards those in need, practising moderation in consumption, and dedicating time to spiritual contemplation and self-improvement.

By embracing simplicity, mindfulness, and genuine acts of kindness, we can reclaim the true spirit of Ramadan. It’s a time to nurture our souls, strengthen our bonds with others, and contribute positively to our communities. Let us remember that the essence of Ramadan lies not in extravagance but in the profound journey of spiritual growth and self-discovery

Despite advancements and progress, poverty remains a harsh reality for many across the globe. Countless individuals endure the hardships of poverty, whether due to conflicts, economic disparities, or other factors. As compassionate humans and followers of Islam, it is incumbent upon us to extend our help and support to those in need. Islam emphasizes the importance of assisting the poor, orphans, and the less fortunate.

Amidst the extravagance often associated with iftar meals, it’s imperative to pause and reflect on the plight of those struggling to provide basic necessities for themselves and their families. How can we fully enjoy lavish iftars while overlooking the hunger and need in our neighbourhoods? Our responsibility extends beyond our immediate circles; we must actively seek out opportunities to ensure that everyone in our community has access to sufficient food and resources.

Failure to uphold these teachings not only contradicts Islamic principles but also neglects our humanity. On the Day of Judgment, we will be held accountable for our actions, including our treatment of the less fortunate. Let us remember that true fulfillment comes not from indulging in luxury but from sharing our blessings and easing the burdens of those in need.

