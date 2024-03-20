PHC Wuyan sets new healthcare excellence standard with record-breaking NQAS score

• Achieves remarkable 94% score in National Quality Assessment Standards

PULWAMA: PHC Wuyan in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by attaining the highest score in the National Quality Assessment Standards (NQAS), setting a new benchmark for healthcare excellence in the region.

In a remarkable feat, the Primary Health Center (PHC) Wuyan, situated in the health block of Pampore, has emerged as the leading institution following an external assessment conducted under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). With an outstanding score of 94% in the PHC category, PHC Wuyan has established a groundbreaking standard of excellence in healthcare services, surpassing all expectations.

This milestone makes PHC Wuyan the first hospital in Jammu and Kashmir to achieve such an exceptional score of 94% from the National Quality Standards Assurance. Notably, no other hospital has managed to surpass the 91% mark, making PHC Wuyan the sole achiever of this extraordinary feat.

The achievement underscores the unwavering commitment and dedication of the staff and administration of PHC Wuyan towards providing top-notch healthcare services to the community. It reflects their relentless efforts to maintain and enhance the quality of healthcare delivery, setting a precedent for excellence that reverberates across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

PHC Wuyan Pampore’s exceptional performance not only signifies a significant milestone in healthcare but also exemplifies a beacon of inspiration for healthcare institutions statewide. It reaffirms the importance of prioritizing quality standards in healthcare delivery, paving the way for improved health outcomes and enhanced patient satisfaction.

The success of PHC Wuyan underscores the collective efforts and collaborative spirit of all stakeholders involved, reinforcing the notion that excellence in healthcare is achievable through dedication, diligence, and a relentless pursuit of quality standards.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Sectorial Medical Officer PHC Wuyan Dr. Hakeem Naseer expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting that the hospital’s overall score of 95% is the highest among all PHCs assessed in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, three departments, including the labor room, general administration, and laboratory, achieved an exceptional score of 98%, with the labor room earning an impressive 99% score.

The success of PHC Wuyan is a testament to the collective effort and commitment of the entire healthcare team, from frontline workers to administrative staff. Their dedication has elevated PHC Wuyan to unprecedented heights and brought immense pride and recognition to healthcare delivery in the region.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rathar, the Director of Health Services Kashmir, extended heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated team comprising the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Pulwama Dr. Tahmeena, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pampore Dr. Asima Nazir, and the diligent staff of PHC Wuyan for their exemplary performance. Their commitment and tireless efforts have set a shining example and inspired healthcare institutions statewide.

