Mirwaiz to address at Dastgeer Sahib Khanyar today

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, has informed that in connection with the passing away anniversary of Umm ul Momineen Hazrat Khadijah Al Kubra (RA),Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, will address the faithful at Aastan e Aaliya Dastgeer Sahib Khanyar on Thursday, 10th of Ramadhan, from 4:00 pm till Asr prayer.
The Anjuman in a statement has requested the people to participate in the gathering.
