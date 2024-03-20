Court sentences Bihar resident to 8 years in jail, imposes Rs 20000 fine for Srinagar minor’s rape

Srinagar: Four days after convicting him, a fast-track court here on Wednesday sentenced a resident of Bihar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs 20000 in connection with kidnapping and raping of a 15-year-old girl in Habba Kadal area of Srinagar in 2016.

Renu Dogra Gupta, 2nd Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court pertaining to rape cases) also sentenced convict, Santosh Kumar Paswan S/o Saider Paswan R/o Lalpora Bhim Nagar Bihar in the case FIR No.32 of 2016 of Police Station Kralkhud Srinagar for the commission of the offences punishable under Section 363 RPC (kidnapping). The court ordered that both these sentences shall run concurrently. It also ordered that the period undergone shall be set off from the total sentence imposed on Paswan. The court had convicted Paswan four days ago.

Prosecution was represented in the case by APP Farooq Malik.

The police had filed the charge-sheet against Paswan regarding kidnapping and rape of the minor girl (name withheld) in 2016.

According to prosecution, on 1 September 2016 a complainant was lodged with the police of Police Station Kralkhud to the effect by girl’s father that in his house a person namely Santosh Kumar Paswan was doing mason work and after completing his work at his home, he often used to visit his house.

The complainant said his daughter (name with-held) was missing from her house and that he is having strong doubt that she has been enticed. During the course of search, the girl and kidnapper were found riding on a motorcycle near Humhama and going in suspicious condition towards Airport, the prosecution said.

Subsequently, the prosecution said, they were apprehended and brought to Police post Humhama. The motorcycle, Air Tickets of accused and prosecutrix from Srinagar to Delhi were seized, the prosecution said.

The medical examination of the prosecutrix (girl) was conducted by a doctor who has reported that in the womb of the prosecutrix a fetus of about 10 weeks and 6 days is present.

Actually, the prosecution said, the accused used to go to her home and after taking benefit of minority and immaturity of the victim, the kidnapper had established illegal terms with the girl. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print