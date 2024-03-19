Nawaz Sharif sparks controversy as he chairs Punjab govt meetings

Lahore:Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the PML-N, who has stayed away from public view since last month’s general elections, has made a conspicuous appearance by chairing three administrative meetings of the Punjab government, raising many eyebrows as he does not hold any official position in either the provincial or federal government.

The three-time former premier on Monday chaired administrative meetings of the Punjab government led by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the Dawn newspaper reported.

An official handout issued after the meeting said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party supremo issued directions to ministers and officials regarding different infrastructure projects, including the underground train and metro bus, farmers’ plight, electric bikes for students and Ramzan relief package.

