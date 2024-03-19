KU organises daylong workshop on first-aid and CPR

‘Need to integrate life-saving skills into physical education and sports’

Srinagar: To equip participants with essential knowledge and techniques in administering first-aid and Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), Kashmir University (KU), Monday organised a daylong workshop here.

The workshop focused on knowledge exchange and collaboration while encouraging a culture of preparedness and safety within the university community. Members of the KU faculty, scholars and students participated in the workshop titled, ‘Basic Life Support’, an official release read.

Assistant Directors, Physical Education, Higher Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Enayat Hussain and Dr Irfan Ahmad, the resource persons for the workshop, shared their expertise on CPR techniques with hands-on demonstrations on life-saving skills, read the release.

On the occasion, Director, DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh, emphasised the importance of integrating life-saving skills into physical education and sports activities.

“Today’s workshop is a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of our university community,” he said.

Senior Assistant Professor and Organising Secretary, Dr Surjeet Singh, shared valuable insights about basic life support enriching participants with practical knowledge essential for emergency situations.

Former Director, DPES, Dr Khurshid Ahmad Tarzan, highlighted the significance of the workshop in enhancing emergency preparedness within the university.

Director, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA), KU, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Shah emphasised the crucial role of physical education and sports in promoting health and well-being among the students and staff alike.

During the valedictory ceremony, Director, Directorate of Information Technology and Support System (IT&SS), Dr Maroof Naieem Qadri, appreciated the initiative terming it a “significant stride towards encouraging a safer and more prepared university community”, the official release further read.

Assistant Director, DPES, Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dar; faculty and Co-organising secretaries, Dr Naseer Ahmad Bhat, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Wani and Dr Iqbal Kabir, were also present on the occasion.

The function concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participants.

Director, DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh, presented the formal vote of thanks, the release added.

