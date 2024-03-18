Minor boy injured after being attacked by leopard in Budgam village

By on No Comment

Budgam: A minor boy was injured after being attacked by a Leopard in Samsan area of Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening, officials said. An official said that the boy was attacked by the leopard during the evening hours near his home.He said that soon after he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He said that the Wildlife Department has launched a massive hunt and has already placed cages to capture the leopard.Notably, a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in the same village last Monday—

Minor boy injured after being attacked by leopard in Budgam village added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.