Dravid explains why Ashwin is one of a kind

NEW DELHI: Indian off-spinner R Ashwin in the recent series against England has reached 500 Test wickets and also reached the landmark of 100 Tests. One of the main features of his bowling throughout his career has been his ability to adapt and evolve through various challenges thrown at him. Indian coach Rahul Dravid lauded the spinner and said the veteran also tends to “challenge” him as a coach.

“The good thing about him is that he challenges you, and as a coach, you want that. Looking forward to more such memories with him. He is one of a kind,” Dravid would say during a felicitation function organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).”He always has the desire to contribute to the team’s success. Have enjoyed my time with him,” Dravid added.

Dravid would further credit Ashwin for taking the art of spin bowling forward and say,”I hope he is not finished. He has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hard work, dedication and innovation. That’s a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners.”

Only bettered by Murali

Ashwin’s bowling record ranks among the best of all 22 players (bowlers/all-rounders) who have played as many matches and claimed at least 100 wickets in the format. Only Muttiah Muralidaran (584) had more wickets heading into their 100th Test match than Ashwin’s 507.

Ashwin’s career strike-rate (51.3) is also the best among all players in their first 99 Test matches. His career strike-rate is also the best among all spinners in Test history, min. 150 wickets, which includes 40 bowlers.

That Ashwin has maintained the brilliance of his craft so incredibly well over 13 years is suggested by his overall graph ahead of his milestone Test. Ashwin’s career bowling average (23.91) and strike-rate are at the best they have ever been over his career – a testament to his durability.

Agencies

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print