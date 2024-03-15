Landslides Shut Highway For 11 Hours, Both Way Traffic Today

JAMMU: The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained for traffic for eleven hours on Thursday due to landslides at different places in the Ramban district.

“Fresh landslides hit the highway at Dalwas, Cafeteria Morh and some other places”, officials said, , adding, “The road has now been cleared and subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa.”

However, he said, HMVs shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the road condition.

All essential supplies of life are routed into the Valley through the Jammu-Srinagar highway and the temporary blockades of this highway often result in shortages of essentials in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road and Doda-Chamba road are still closed for traffic.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department on Thursday forecast generally dry weather in J&K till March 20.

“Generally dry weather is expected in J&K till March 20 after which another wet spell is likely to occur between March 22 and March 24”, an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 4, Gulmarg minus 4.8 and Pahalgam minus 1.3 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 3, Kargil minus 4.4 and Drass minus 6.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13.5, Katra 8.6, Batote 2.2, Bhaderwah 3.6 and Banihal 3 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)

