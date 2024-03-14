US Congressional committee to hold hearing on Pakistan election

Washington; A US Congressional committee has announced that it will hold a hearing on March 20 on the recently held elections in Pakistan after over two dozen lawmakers expressed concern over the fairness of the polls.

The title of the hearing is “Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship.” The announcement on the hearing on Pakistan scheduled for March 20 comes after more than two dozen lawmakers expressed concerns over the fairness of the February 8 polls.

The elections were marred by the allegations of vote rigging. Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says the new government was formed by stealing its mandate.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print