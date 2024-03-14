Man dies in Kulgam accident

Kulgam: An elderly man died after an auto he was travelling in turned turtle at Damhal Hanjipora belt of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, an official said.

An official said an Auto load carrier bearing registration number JK18A-7544 turned turtle near Adijen bridge at Damhal Hanjipora in which a person travelling inside the vehicle suffered injuries.

He said the injured was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ramzan Thoker, son of Mohammad Khalil Thoker of Kounserbal Damhal Hanjipora.

Meanwhile, Police have started the investigation into the matter—(KNO)

