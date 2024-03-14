CS for making robust plan for savings made in JTFRP projects

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while reviewing the pace and progress of World Bank funded Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) impressed upon the concerned to make a robust plan for around Rs 140 Cr savings amount out of the total outlay for 213 sub-projects funded under it.

Besides the CEO, ERA the meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary, Higher Education; Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Secretary, PWD; Secretary, Health; Secretary, School Education; MD, JKPCC; Commissioner, SMC besides other officers.

Srinagar based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary directed for considering some significant works for upgradation of infrastructure in our education, health, disaster management and livelihood generation here so that these savings are spent on a positive developmental front in a time-bound manner.

He asked for identifying the works that are critical and of most emergent nature to be taken up shortly and completed before December this year. He enjoined upon the concerned authorities to assess the viability of such projects beforehand and take measures accordingly to ground them within the onset of upcoming working season.

Dulloo also stressed on holding consultations among different departments to ascertain their urgent needs regarding augmentation of their capacities and mitigating of disaster management in future.

He even asked about the issues faced in completion of ongoing projects and the dates for their completion. He emphasised on ensuring that all the ongoing and newly taken up works are completed before December this year, which is the deadline of this project as well.

In her presentation, the CEO, ERA, Dr Syed SehrishAsgar briefed the meeting about the accomplishments made so far under JTFRP. She gave out that 213 sub-projects under different components were taken up at an estimated cost of Rs1810 Cr. She further informed that out of these 186 projects had been completed in the UT at an expenditure of Rs 1363 Cr.

Dr Sehrish further revealed that the major components includes reconstruction & strengthening of Critical infrastructure (40 projects), reconstruction of Roads and bridges (31 projects), Restoration of Urban Flood Management Infrastructure (13 projects), Restoration and Strengthening of Livelihoods (26 projects), Strengthening Disaster risk management capacity (22 projects) and Contingent Emergency Response (74 projects).

In addition it was revealed that the project was pivotal in introducing rigid pavement in roads, preparation of a digital risk database, building a semi arched trussed bridge, building schools with BALA (Building as a Learning Aid) feature, building first state of the art Emergency Operation Centre and introduction of Green Hospital Building here in the UT besides augmenting and upgrading critical infrastructure and damaged infrastructure across the districts of J&K.

