PM Modi to kickstart BJP LS poll campaign from Cong President Kharge”s home turf in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Karnataka by addressing a public meeting in Kalaburagi on March 16, the party’s state general secretary V Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kalaburagi is the home district of AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from there in 2009 and 2014 but lost to BJP’s Umesh Jadhav in the last general elections.

The Congress is likely to field the 81-year-old Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani this time, according to party sources.

