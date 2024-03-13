MeT forecasts light to moderate rain, snow; night temp drops at most places in Kashmir

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Weather department here has forecast light to moderate rain and snow at widespread places in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.A meteorological department official said that there is also possibility of light rain and snow at a few places on Thursday. Generally dry weather is expected from March 15-20, he said. Regarding temperature, he said, most places witnessed a drop with Srinagar recording a minimum of 5.4°C against 5.9°C on the previous night.It was above normal by 1.7°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

MeT forecasts light to moderate rain, snow; night temp drops at most places in Kashmir added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.