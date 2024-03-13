Election Commission team reaches Jammu to assess LS poll preparedness in J-K

Jammu’: A team of Election Commission officials led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached here on Wednesday to review preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, officials said.

The poll panel team, which is on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with representatives of the NC, PDP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress and the AAP, besides Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole and nodal officers of the police in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Officials said the Election Commission team arrived in Jammu on Wednesday afternoon and began holding meetings with senior officials of various law enforcement agencies.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print