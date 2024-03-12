Ramadan Starts Today

Srinagar: The Ramadan moon has been sighted in Jammu and Kashmir this evening, announced Grand Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir ul Islam Farooqi.
“Ramadan crescent of 1445 A.H was sighted in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and the holy month commences this evening with the first day of the month of fasting to be marked tomorrow,” Islam.
Islam conveyed that the announcement is being made after consultations with other respected members.
Greeting the people, Islam prayed that may the Almighty Allah ease the hardships and shower upon us his blessings and bring peace and prosperity during this holy month to everyone of us.