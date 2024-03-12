Light rains lash plains, Gulmarg among higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Srinagar: Light rains lashed plains while higher reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall, officials said on Tuesday.A meteorological department official said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today, Srinagar received traces of rain, Pahalgam 0.6mm, Kupwara 0.2mm, Kokernag 1.2mm while Gulmarg received 2cms of snowfall.
In next 24 hours, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at few places.On Wednesday, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at widespread places while there is possibility of light rain and snow at few places on March 14. Generally dry weather is expected from March 15-20, he added.
